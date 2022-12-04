Soccer
Ambivalent Argentines prefer Maradona to Messi
04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Argentinians aspire to be like clean-living Lionel Messi but in reality are more like flawed rebel Diego Maradona, an author says, as comparisons between the two great No 10s become a dominant talking point of the Qatar World Cup...
