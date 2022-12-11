Rugby
Blitzboks power ahead under new coaches
11 December 2022 - 00:00 By GRANT SHUB
The top-seeded Blitzboks completed a clean sweep of victories in the pool stages of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens with a commanding 26-7 win over France yesterday afternoon. ..
Rugby
Blitzboks power ahead under new coaches
The top-seeded Blitzboks completed a clean sweep of victories in the pool stages of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens with a commanding 26-7 win over France yesterday afternoon. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos