Water polo official to appeal 10-year ban

05 February 2023 - 00:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter

A long-time water polo player, coach, administrator and self-styled activist for the sport has been banned for 10 years for attempting to undermine Swimming SA (SSA), making disparaging remarks about executive members and bringing the organisation into disrepute. ..

