Ireland thrash Romania 82-8 in sweltering Bordeaux
10 September 2023 - 00:00
Ireland thrashed Romania 82-8 to get their World Cup campaign started in style in Bordeaux last night, running in 12 tries despite the sweltering heat as the returning Johnny Sexton pulled the strings and centre Bundee Aki ran riot...
