Sabalenka overpowers Zheng to retain Oz Open crown
28 January 2024 - 00:00
Aryna Sabalenka continued to be an irrepressible force at the Australian Open as she powered to a 6-3 6-2 victory over Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen yesterday to successfully defend her title, and add a second Grand Slam trophy to her cabinet...
