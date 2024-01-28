Sport

Sabalenka overpowers Zheng to retain Oz Open crown

28 January 2024 - 00:00 By Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka continued to be an irrepressible force at the Australian Open as she powered to a 6-3 6-2 victory over Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen yesterday to successfully defend her title, and add a second Grand Slam trophy to her cabinet...

