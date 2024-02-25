Soccer
Why overseas clubs bypass Bafana players
Agents say, however, there’s once again belief in SA footballers after Bafana’s remarkable display at 2023 Afcon, and hope more will go abroad
25 February 2024 - 00:00
South African footballers are failing to break into big European leagues because they fall short of the criteria top clubs use in player recruitment, several agents have told the Sunday Times...
