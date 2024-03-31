‘Humble’ Jeppe star leads team to victory over Grey College
Jeppe High School For Boys head boy and rugby captain Risima Khosa from Tzaneen who is not above cleaning the school’s changeroom will go far in life, says his former teacher
31 March 2024 - 00:00
About 350km north of Pretoria, in Tzaneen, Willes Steenkamp sat — mostly on the edge of his seat — watching his former primary school pupil and Jeppe High School For Boys head boy and rugby captain Risima Khosa making tackle after tackle in pursuit of a slice of schoolboy rugby history...
