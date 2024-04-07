Sport

Banyana promise to overturn loss to Nigeria on way to Paris

Swart and Kgatlana vow to keep Banyana's Olympic dream alive

07 April 2024 - 00:00
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana and goalkeeper Kaylin Swart have vowed to reverse the 1-0 deficit against Nigeria and take Banyana to the 2024 Olympics in Paris later this year...

