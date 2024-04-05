Soccer

Banyana's 2024 Olympic dream under threat after they lose 1-0 to Nigeria in Abuja

05 April 2024 - 20:26
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Nigeria player Christy Onyenaturuchi is challenged by Hilda Magaia of South Africa during their Olympic qualifier in Abuja.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana's dream of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris is hanging by a thread after the African champions lost 1-0 to Nigeria in Abuja on Friday in the first leg of the fourth round play-off.

Super Falcons skipper Busayo Ajibade punished Banyana from the penalty spot after defender Noko Matlou was judged by Algerian referee Mehat Ghada to have committed a foul inside the area in the 40th minute. 

Desiree Ellis's team struggled to create clear-cut chances against the number one ranked women's team on the continent and will now be hoping for a better performance in the return leg at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday. 

Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart bailed out her team a number times when the Super Falcons wanted to extend their lead.

WATCH | Banyana and Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on the state of women's football

Watch the 13th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show'.
Sport
6 hours ago

This was the second defeat in six matches that Banyana suffered against Nigeria in recent times.

Ellis' team won the other four encounters. 

A winner of this match will join Brazil, Japan and world champions Spain who are already waiting in Group C.

The Olympics will take place in July and August in Paris and both Banyana and Nigeria are fighting to represent the continent for the third time in the event.

The match on Friday was not shown live on SABC or any other platform after Safa failed to reach agreement with the broadcasters in Nigeria. 

The SABC, however, promised that the second leg on Tuesday will be shown live.

