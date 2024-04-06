There was little in this match to give Chiefs fans hope of their club ending the 2023-2024 stronger as they battled to create chances against a Chippa side that defended well and were clinical in taking their few chances.
With 45 minutes to turn things around in the second half, Chiefs continued to huff and puff, struggling to create chances that could have given them goals.
Only Christian Saile and Dove came close to reducing the score in the second stanza, both denied by Chippa goalkeeper Darren Johnson.
Chippa did well to manage their lead, sitting back and looking to catch their fancied visitors on the break in the second half.
One wonders how much Chiefs' players were affected playing this match just a few days after the death of their teammate Luke Fleurs on Wednesday night.
Fleurs, a 24-year-old defender who was yet to make a debut for Amakhosi after joining them from SuperSport United, was shot dead by hijackers in Honeydew, Johannesburg.
Chiefs stunned by Chippa in East London
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
Inter-continental football looks increasingly unlikely once again for Kaizer Chiefs next season as their poor form in the DStv Premiership continued on Saturday with a 2-0 loss to Chippa United — their second successive league loss — at a packed Buffalo City Municipality Stadium in East London.
The defeat follows the 0-1 loss Chiefs suffered against Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
Again, the Amakhosi defence looked in sixes and sevens as Chippa strikers Eva Nga and Sinoxolo Kwayiba helped themselves to first half goals on a wet and slippery East London pitch.
Chiefs, whose players at times showed no hunger, fight or determination to gain anything from this match, started brightly and looked the team likely to open the score as defender Edmilson Dove and striker Ranga Chivaviro had good chances before Nga headed in the opener off a throw-in in the 21st minute.
Nga had another glorious chance to double Chippa’s lead but shot over the bar when he was put through.
'We wuz robbed,' claims infuriated Yanga coach Gamondi after controversial loss to Sundowns
A few seconds later Kwayiba made no mistake when he was given acres of space to pick his spot in the 32nd minute as the Chiefs rearguard looked more and more in disarray.
While Chippa will be happy to gain three points in two matches in a row to come closer to ensuring they’ll still be campaigning in the big time next season, for Chiefs the defeat only compounds their misery in a season in which they have once again failed to win a trophy, taking their unprecedented famine to nine years.
There was still hope that Chiefs could at least please their supporters by finishing in the top three and qualify for the Caf Champions League or Caf Confederation Cup but as they’re languishing in eighth spot with 30 points after 23 games there’s now little hope of Amakhosi overtaking clubs like Sekhukhune United, Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Stellenbosch — all a few points above them on the log.
Even TS Galaxy (seventh), Lamontville Golden Arrows and Chippa (tenth) will fancy their chances of finishing above Chiefs if they can maintain their current form.
That will mean Chiefs will finish outside the top eight for the first time since the 2018-2019 season.
Ellis confident Banyana can beat the Super Falcons in Pretoria and qualify for 2024 Olympics
There was little in this match to give Chiefs fans hope of their club ending the 2023-2024 stronger as they battled to create chances against a Chippa side that defended well and were clinical in taking their few chances.
With 45 minutes to turn things around in the second half, Chiefs continued to huff and puff, struggling to create chances that could have given them goals.
Only Christian Saile and Dove came close to reducing the score in the second stanza, both denied by Chippa goalkeeper Darren Johnson.
Chippa did well to manage their lead, sitting back and looking to catch their fancied visitors on the break in the second half.
One wonders how much Chiefs' players were affected playing this match just a few days after the death of their teammate Luke Fleurs on Wednesday night.
Fleurs, a 24-year-old defender who was yet to make a debut for Amakhosi after joining them from SuperSport United, was shot dead by hijackers in Honeydew, Johannesburg.
READ MORE
Ronwen Williams the hero again as Sundowns advance to Champions League semifinals
Banyana's 2024 Olympic dream under threat after they lose 1-0 to Nigeria in Abuja
Eight officiating errors against Pirates in as many games, says Riveiro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos