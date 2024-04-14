General
SA swimming's Olympic newcomer numbers drop for Paris 2024
Only Lara van Niekerk achieved qualifying time for Paris before Saturday night’s final session of the national championships
14 April 2024 - 00:00
South African swimming looks set to go to the Paris Olympics later this year with its lowest count of new Games faces...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.