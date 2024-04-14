Cricket
T20 hardly a challenge for World Cup-bound Proteas
Being in the T20 rhythm is a positive, but players need a break
14 April 2024 - 00:00
It comes as no surprise that the T20 Challenge, which is entering the final straight in the next fortnight, lacks the quality of the SA20. And the value it provides in terms of preparation for those in contention for the T20 World Cup, isn’t exactly high either. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.