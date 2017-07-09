Nasty C addresses those 'arrogant' claims

Being one of the country’s biggest hip-hop stars doesn’t come without its drawbacks - just ask Nasty C.

The rapper has constantly had to fight off claims from haters that he is arrogant, and has often responded with the middle finger in cheeky Twitter posts.

Speaking to True Love, Nasty set the record straight about the pesky arrogance perception.

“I’m not arrogant. I’m just confident. And no, that doesn’t mean I 'shade' other people or that I’m better than anyone else in the music industry. I know my craft and how much work I’ve put into it. I know how much it has changed my life,” he said.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Nasty said that he “knows that there is no artist in the country that can touch or intimidate” him.

Say what you want, there’s no denying that Nasty’s got talent for days.