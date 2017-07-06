Twitter goes crazy as Rob K airs Blac Chyna's 'dirty laundry'
The internet nearly crumbled on Wednesday evening after US star Rob Kardashian took to social media to launch a full-scale attack on his baby mama Blac Chyna.
In a marathon session which lasted several hours, Rob brought more receipts than the local supermarket.
In the rant Rob accused Blac Chyna of cheating and leaving him after he apparently paid $100k (R1.3 million) for her to undergo weight loss surgery. The explosive session ended when his Instagram account was suddenly shut down.
Twitter was shook by the claims, with big stars like 50 Cent, T.I and Snoop Dogg all weighing in on the drama.
Others found their voice through memes and jokes, making Rob and Chyna two of the most trending topics in Mzansi.
So Rob kardashian payed for Blac Chyna to lose weight but didn't pay for himself? 🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/q5S07dvzJb— Paso Cash (@pasocash) July 5, 2017
Rob Kardashian's album is about to top CHARTS. pic.twitter.com/wco9KL9kFe— ㅤ (@rollercoacster) July 5, 2017
Blac chyna didn't want Rob Kardashian, she wanted to rob the kardashians pic.twitter.com/fbUuOJsWvr— Cashmere. (@maceo) July 6, 2017
y'all are so quick with the rob kardashian memes oh my god pic.twitter.com/TEfzrzXbko— $hay | CUFF (@digitaIdeadrose) July 5, 2017
Rob and Tyga looking back in a few years realizing they both got played by blac chyna pic.twitter.com/5k0nGvTA5H— CV😛💦 (@CVzzz_) July 5, 2017
It took all this time for Rob Kardashian to finally realize Blac Chyna was playing him. BOYYYYY WE ALL KNEW. pic.twitter.com/3K9DePbCM2— BadGalBriBri (@BriDaniellee) July 5, 2017
Also, if Rob is exposing Blac Chyna's surgeries can we also get the receipts on Khloe, Kim, and Kylie? Might as well! pic.twitter.com/rUduHt2pTv— elexus jionde (@Lexual__) July 5, 2017
So Rob kardashian payed for Blac Chyna to lose weight but didn't pay for himself? 🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/q5S07dvzJb— Paso Cash (@pasocash) July 5, 2017
While Blac Chyna did not directly respond to the claims, her lawyers told People US that they were "exploring all legal remedies" in the matter.
“I am exploring all legal remedies and protection available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed,” Walter Mosley said in a statement to the publication.
READ MORE:
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP