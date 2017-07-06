TshisaLIVE

Twitter goes crazy as Rob K airs Blac Chyna's 'dirty laundry'

06 July 2017 - 08:37 By TshisaLIVE
Rob Kardashian went on an explosive Twitter rant on Wednesday.
Image: Bang Showbiz

The internet nearly crumbled on Wednesday evening after US star Rob Kardashian took to social media to launch a full-scale attack on his baby mama Blac Chyna.

In a marathon session which lasted several hours, Rob brought more receipts than the local supermarket.

In the rant Rob accused Blac Chyna of cheating and leaving him after he apparently paid $100k (R1.3 million) for her to undergo weight loss surgery. The explosive session ended when his Instagram account was suddenly shut down. 

Twitter was shook by the claims, with big stars like 50 Cent, T.I and Snoop Dogg all weighing in on the drama.

Others found their voice through memes and jokes, making Rob and Chyna two of the most trending topics in Mzansi.

While Blac Chyna did not directly respond to the claims, her lawyers told People US that they were "exploring all legal remedies" in the matter.

“I am exploring all legal remedies and protection available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed,” Walter Mosley said in a statement to the publication.

