Ntando Duma's lingerie pregnancy shoot is flames

13 July 2017 - 12:57 By TshisaLIVE
Ntando Duma.
Ntando Duma.
Image: Via Ntando Duma Instagram

A month before Ntando Duma gave birth to her baby girl she posed semi-nude for a magazine photoshoot. And the end result is smoking-hot. 

Ntando showed off her incredible pregnancy figure in a range of tasteful yet sexy lingerie. 

Dressed in a sexy black gown, lace two-piece underwear and a saucy black number, Ntando proudly showed her baby bump. 

💫Pregnant and Slaying✨💞 July issue MAG cover girl loading....🎀

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

Pregnant and Slaying✨💞 July issue MAG cover girl loading....🎀

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

8 months pregnant and looking this fine😬😅🔥so unreal! Magazine Cover girl loading....🎀

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

Ntando and Junior de Rocka welcomed their daughter, Sbahle Lisakhanya Mzizi into the world on June 28. 

And the actress has evidently been loving every moment with her princess. "Latest addition from heaven! A Blessing. I love you," Ntando said about her daughter. 

