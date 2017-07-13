Ntando Duma's lingerie pregnancy shoot is flames
13 July 2017 - 12:57
A month before Ntando Duma gave birth to her baby girl she posed semi-nude for a magazine photoshoot. And the end result is smoking-hot.
Ntando showed off her incredible pregnancy figure in a range of tasteful yet sexy lingerie.
Dressed in a sexy black gown, lace two-piece underwear and a saucy black number, Ntando proudly showed her baby bump.
Ntando and Junior de Rocka welcomed their daughter, Sbahle Lisakhanya Mzizi into the world on June 28.
And the actress has evidently been loving every moment with her princess. "Latest addition from heaven! A Blessing. I love you," Ntando said about her daughter.
