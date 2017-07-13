TshisaLIVE

Twitter drags Cassper for his gqom music request while in Ibiza

13 July 2017 - 11:18 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest wants Gqom music to go global.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Twitter is so used to Cassper Nyovest's constant bragging that when he 'innocently' shared how much he missed gqom music while in Spain, they dragged him for "low key" trying to show off.

The rapper, who has been living his best life in Ibiza since Tuesday, tweeted that even though he's having a blast he missed the Babes Wodumo type of music.

Sizwe Dhlomo asked Cassper why he couldn't just play that music from his phone, while other tweeps told him they 'knew' he was trying to tell them he's in Spain.

Cassper replied to the tweets explaining that he wasn't trying to brag. He explained that he was in a club where they were playing deep house, which he was not accustomed to.

Thando Thabethe also came to his rescue, saying the rapper couldn't possibly connect his phone to the speakers in the club, to which Cassper said he would try to request from the DJ.

