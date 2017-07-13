Twitter drags Cassper for his gqom music request while in Ibiza
Twitter is so used to Cassper Nyovest's constant bragging that when he 'innocently' shared how much he missed gqom music while in Spain, they dragged him for "low key" trying to show off.
The rapper, who has been living his best life in Ibiza since Tuesday, tweeted that even though he's having a blast he missed the Babes Wodumo type of music.
Fuck I miss South African music!!! I actually can't live without South African music . A young gqom track would do right about now!!!— Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) July 12, 2017
Sizwe Dhlomo asked Cassper why he couldn't just play that music from his phone, while other tweeps told him they 'knew' he was trying to tell them he's in Spain.
Ninja, pull out your Apple Music then sh!t... LOL! What is this? https://t.co/3C71TObm34— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 12, 2017
Fam just wanted to 'humbly' remind us he is out of the country— Okuhle Bashin (@bashin_okza) July 12, 2017
Cassper replied to the tweets explaining that he wasn't trying to brag. He explained that he was in a club where they were playing deep house, which he was not accustomed to.
Thando Thabethe also came to his rescue, saying the rapper couldn't possibly connect his phone to the speakers in the club, to which Cassper said he would try to request from the DJ.
I was actually not tryna stunt. I'd love to dance to some gqom in the ibiza. They just play deep house Mara anyway fede 😉 https://t.co/bqGTZ6xapi— Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) July 12, 2017
Right ? It's actually quiet hectic how I love South African music.. At least I have a lot of Ciroc and it's going down Shem!!! *pours drink* https://t.co/kRtd4nUUPs— Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) July 12, 2017
Can't connect it to the speakers in the club really 🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/ssskkvt3CX— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) July 12, 2017
Eish... maybe I must try request... imagine babes Wodumo right after a Dave Pearce classic ? Would it go down!! 🤔 https://t.co/iV7m6D69np— Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) July 12, 2017
