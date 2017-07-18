Ntsiki Mazwai thinks TV leaves South Africans 'dumb'

Unlike the rest of Mzansi who sit glued to their couches on a daily basis to lap up what's on offer on Mzansi Magic, Ntsiki Mazwai thinks it's a waste of time.

The poet took to Twitter to express her "disappointment" at the fact that everyday the trends list was full of soapies and reality television shows. She said people spent too much time on television and less on thinking about "important stuff".