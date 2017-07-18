Ntsiki Mazwai thinks TV leaves South Africans 'dumb'
Unlike the rest of Mzansi who sit glued to their couches on a daily basis to lap up what's on offer on Mzansi Magic, Ntsiki Mazwai thinks it's a waste of time.
The poet took to Twitter to express her "disappointment" at the fact that everyday the trends list was full of soapies and reality television shows. She said people spent too much time on television and less on thinking about "important stuff".
All I see is soapies trending and I realize you will never be ready for revolution.....— #Abanandaba (@ntsikimazwai) July 18, 2017
Our people are being dumbed down with tv.....what valuable and conscious shows are you watching my fellow Africans? 💅🏿— #Abanandaba (@ntsikimazwai) July 18, 2017
Shows like Mzansi Magic's The Queen, Isibaya, Date My Family, Idols SA, and Our Perfect Wedding feature almost daily on the Twitter trends list.
Ntsiki's army joined in the conversation agreeing that people were devoted to TV instead of thinking of socio-economic solutions for South Africa.
