Ntsiki Mazwai thinks TV leaves South Africans 'dumb'

18 July 2017 - 11:54 By TshisaLIVE
Ntsiki does not think Babes Wodumo is a lasting flame.
Image: Via Ntsiki Mazwai Instagram

Unlike the rest of Mzansi who sit glued to their couches on a daily basis to lap up what's on offer on Mzansi Magic, Ntsiki Mazwai thinks it's a waste of time. 

The poet took to Twitter to express her "disappointment" at the fact that everyday the trends list was full of soapies and reality television shows. She said people spent too much time on television and less on thinking about "important stuff".

Shows like Mzansi Magic's The Queen, Isibaya, Date My Family, Idols SA, and Our Perfect Wedding feature almost daily on the Twitter trends list.

Ntsiki's army joined in the conversation agreeing that people were devoted to TV instead of thinking of socio-economic solutions for South Africa.

