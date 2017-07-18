Shekhinah's finally getting out of her shell

Songstress Shekhinah released her first solo offering on Friday and has spoken out about how she feared her music wouldn't be accepted.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE the songstress revealed that her upcoming album shows off her individuality and why she held it back for so long.

"I was nervous to share my music because I have been known as the girl from Idols, the girl with the features... you know, the girl who does great covers. Now I am offering my kind of music and because it can't be boxed into a certain category, I have been so scared to let it go. I wasn't sure that I would be accepted," she said.

The 22-year-old, who became a familiar face and voice when she entered Idols SA in 2011, has since made some big moves in the industry.

She told TshisaLIVE that her new song, Suited, is just the warm up.

"Although my first offering is quite light-hearted, it also gives off an emotional side of me. My album will show off my personality in a different light. But I am now okay with the fact that others may embrace it and others won't. Everything always happens just as it should," she said.

The singer said that although she was initially ready to "change" herself for the kind of music she thought people expected, she realised that most people "just want her".

Shekhinah has made pop anthems including Back to the Beach featuring Kyle Deutsch, Your eyes with DJ Black Coffee and recently worked with Jason Derulo through Coke Studio collaborations.

She said her album would be released later this year in September.