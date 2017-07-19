TshisaLIVE

Phindile Gwala to focus on her passion to be a pastor

19 July 2017 - 12:10 By TshisaLIVE
Actress Phindile Gwala preaches in Tembisa on Sundays.
Actress Phindile Gwala preaches in Tembisa on Sundays.
Image: Via Instagram

After announcing her surprise exit from popular SABC 2 soapie Muvhango, actress Phindile Gwala has revealed she plans to focus on her passion to become a preacher.

Speaking to the Fresh Breakfast team, Phindile explained why she decided to resign from Muvhango after five years.

"I am leaving because it is the right time. It's like moving out from home, a chance to be independent. Pay your own rent, buy your own groceries and stuff like that," she said.

Phindile revealed that she started preaching in February last year and that she plans to do more of it.

"I preach on certain Sundays. I started last year in February. My parents are pastors, not the famous pastors or ones that give you snakes. It's not one of those churches. Its an old fashioned church. I preach in Ecaleni, Tembisa and I am there every Sunday except when I am working out of town," she said.

Phindile became a household name after she stepped onto the small screen as Nonny in 2013. Playing the loud, likable character Phindile quickly became a firm favourite on the soapie as her character's storyline grew.

The actress has shared pictures of herself standing on a pulpit in church.

Unfortunately I'll never STOP! I cannot trade these moments for anyone/ anything. Happy Easter 🐣

A post shared by Phindile Owner Gwala (@phindilegwala) on

