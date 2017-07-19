Tbo Touch dragged for telling beggars to 'think' their way out of poverty
Media mogul and entrepreneur Tbo Touch faced the wrath of Twitter on Tuesday after suggesting that street beggars could escape poverty by changing their way of thinking.
Touch took to Twitter late on Tuesday evening to claim that the only difference between him and a person begging on the street was their "mental disposition".
The only difference between the guy I just drove pass begging in streets and myself is our mental disposition. Let's change how we THINK🙏🏾— Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) July 18, 2017
Touch's tweet drew sharp reaction from hundreds of Twitter users, who flocked to his page to lambasted him for being "fake deep".
Life is harder than you make it sound Touch. Trust. No one starts out in life with the negative intention of ending up begging on the street— StyleByBBM (@bongiwemhlalasa) July 18, 2017
Dude! He makes it seem like people just wake up and choose to be poor and live in poverty— Mazet (@umuntuZa_) July 18, 2017
the only difference between me and the guy I just walked past his tweet, is data price. Let's change how we acquire wealth— Chikapa The OG (@JabulaniKhesa) July 18, 2017
Publicly apologize for this tweet and help that guy with some essentials when they meet again after stooping this low..in this weather even😞— LONE VALOUR (@BlacFeegar) July 19, 2017
I don't know why this tweet offends me maybe I'm just not understanding it....— Ronewa_Mandy (@RonewaAmanda) July 18, 2017
*you're driving- he's not— Faith (@digracia_nakedi) July 18, 2017
He's begging -u are not
Y'all are different in every sense.
STOP BEING FAKE DEEP ☺
You're totally out of touch with reality and to think that you call yourself TboTouch? Change your name dude. Tbo Out of Touch! !!— Tree63 _🎻🎼🎷🎸🎵🎺 (@African_Spring) July 18, 2017
I think you should stop thinking now because your thinking is empty.— Unathi Stuurman (@Sturumate) July 18, 2017
Even actress Rami Chuene added her voice to the outcry, challenging Touch to live a day in the life of a beggar.
It can't be ONLY difference when we don't know people's journeys & circumstances. 1 day in his shoes will teach u s'thing if u survive it https://t.co/gmHQo34RG9— Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) July 18, 2017
Touch was unavailable for comment.
