Tbo Touch dragged for telling beggars to 'think' their way out of poverty

19 July 2017 - 09:07 By TshisaLIVE
Tbo Touch was dragged on Twitter for comments he made about beggars.
Media mogul and entrepreneur Tbo Touch faced the wrath of Twitter on Tuesday after suggesting that street beggars could escape poverty by changing their way of thinking.

Touch took to Twitter late on Tuesday evening to claim that the only difference between him and a person begging on the street was their "mental disposition".

Touch's tweet drew sharp reaction from hundreds of Twitter users, who flocked to his page to lambasted him for being "fake deep".

Even actress Rami Chuene added her voice to the outcry, challenging Touch to live a day in the life of a beggar.

Touch was unavailable for comment.

