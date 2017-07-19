TshisaLIVE

Letshego Zulu conquers Kilimanjaro for Gugu

19 July 2017 - 08:33 By Kyle Zeeman
Letshego Zulu summited Mount Kilimanjaro on Tuesday.
Letshego Zulu summited Mount Kilimanjaro on Tuesday.
Image: Via Gerry Elsdon's Instagram

Exactly one year after racing car driver Gugu Zulu died while trying to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, his wife Letshego Zulu conquered the grueling trek up the mountain in his honour.

Letshego summited Kilimanjaro with the Trek 4 Mandela team on Tuesday, with friends and fans applauding her achievement.

One of the organisers and media personality Gerry Elsdon, took to Instagram shortly after the group's summit to pay glowing tribute to Letshego's strength and determination.

"Congratulations, darling girl, on reaching the highest summit in Africa. The determination and strength with which you arrived at Kilimanjaro gave me great assurance that you were ready to return to the mountain. But it's the peace, calm and the bible in your backpack that gave me confidence in your success," she wrote in a post to Letshego.

Letshego was not immediately available for comment but told TshisaLIVE prior to her trip that she was returning to honour her husband's legacy.

"I want to honour my husband and I'm going back in memory of him. I know it is what he would have wanted," she said. 

She said that she would fly a flag for Gugu at the mountain's peak.

"I will carry a flag. Most importantly I will carry his spirit with me and we will conquer," she said.

READ MORE:

One year later: Gugu Zulu remembered

Today marks one year since the death of racing car driver Gugu Zulu, who died while trying to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, as part of a Trek4Mandela ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Letshego Zulu compiles 'Gugu time capsule' for their daughter

Letshego Zulu wants to ensure that Gugu Zulu's legacy never fades away, more so for their daughter who will now get to know her dad through a time ...
TshisaLIVE
15 days ago

I'm going for Gugu - Letshego Zulu returns to Kilimanjaro

The widow of late sportsman Gugu Zulu, Letshego Zulu, says that she is returning to the trek that killed her husband, in order to pay tribute to him.
TshisaLIVE
22 days ago

Sweet! Letshego Zulu’s family buys her roses on Gugu’s behalf

Letshego Zulu’s family united to make her feel special on her first Valentine's Day without Gugu. Along with a beautiful bouquet of roses, Letshego's ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper in 'disbelief' after Paris Hilton showed him love in Ibiza TshisaLIVE
  3. OPW's 'dark makeup & no drama' leaves Twitter underwhelmed TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi 'regrets' doing Whose Show Is It Anyway? TshisaLIVE
  5. Phindile Gwala has left Muvhango TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Sir Richard Branson walks with the Elders on Mandela Day
Sir Richard Branson remembers Mandela's hustle

Related articles

  1. Mmatema on fighting for her 'musical life' after Idols TshisaLIVE
  2. Amor can write her book, says Joost van der Westhuizen's family TshisaLIVE
  3. Caster Semenya blasted for 'cruel' rat video on Instagram TshisaLIVE
  4. Brickz to appeal rape verdict TshisaLIVE
  5. Arthur and Cici to appear in court days after each other on assault charges TshisaLIVE
X