Letshego Zulu conquers Kilimanjaro for Gugu

Exactly one year after racing car driver Gugu Zulu died while trying to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, his wife Letshego Zulu conquered the grueling trek up the mountain in his honour.

Letshego summited Kilimanjaro with the Trek 4 Mandela team on Tuesday, with friends and fans applauding her achievement.

One of the organisers and media personality Gerry Elsdon, took to Instagram shortly after the group's summit to pay glowing tribute to Letshego's strength and determination.

"Congratulations, darling girl, on reaching the highest summit in Africa. The determination and strength with which you arrived at Kilimanjaro gave me great assurance that you were ready to return to the mountain. But it's the peace, calm and the bible in your backpack that gave me confidence in your success," she wrote in a post to Letshego.

Letshego was not immediately available for comment but told TshisaLIVE prior to her trip that she was returning to honour her husband's legacy.

"I want to honour my husband and I'm going back in memory of him. I know it is what he would have wanted," she said.

She said that she would fly a flag for Gugu at the mountain's peak.

"I will carry a flag. Most importantly I will carry his spirit with me and we will conquer," she said.

