TshisaLIVE

Khaya Mthethwa couldn't 'escape' his gospel fate

26 July 2017 - 12:56 By Chrizelda Kekana
Musician and presenter Khaya Mthethwa always knew he was meant to spread the gospel.
Musician and presenter Khaya Mthethwa always knew he was meant to spread the gospel.
Image: Via Instagram

Musician Khaya Mthethwa has done a 360 degree turn since he won Idols SA in 2012, when he decided to go back to singing gospel music because he didn't connect with other genres. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Khaya explained that as a musician he knew he could tackle any genre he wanted but deep down he always knew that gospel music was connected to his purpose on earth.

"It was and just is who I am. I could have easily continued with pop music or soul or whatever, but I didn't want to do something I wouldn't be able to come back from. Gospel has always been part of my story, my identity and I always knew God had placed me here for a reason," he said.

Khaya, who recently returned to the singing competition as a judge, said he was never after being a star and was just searching for a bigger platform.

He added that going back to gospel music also helped him sharpen his musical abilities and opened other doors for him.

The musician-turned-presenter currently has two shows on air, which he believed confirmed that he was always on the right path. Khaya presents SABC's Gospel Avenue and BET's Rhythm & Gospel.

Most read

  1. Julius Malema and Ntsiki Mazwai go to war in explosive Twitter feud TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: OPW's 'wedding of the year' gives fans chest pains TshisaLIVE
  3. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: The Queen’s Jerry Maake death devastates Twitter TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter applauds Sister Bettina audition on Idols TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Thousands march for SA to cut ties with Israel
#FeesMustFall leader loses lawyer due to 'political pressure'

Related articles

  1. MASSIVE! Black Coffee gets his own Beats 1 radio show TshisaLIVE
  2. Isithembiso actress won't let trolls make her doubt her talent TshisaLIVE
  3. Trending SA mum on why Shaka Sisulu has left the show TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato's money ‘problems’: I hate spending 10k on shoes or bags TshisaLIVE
  5. Iko Mash's 'colourful' personality to be reflected in memorial TshisaLIVE
X