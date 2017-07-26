Lerato's money ‘problems’: I hate spending 10k on shoes or bags

Fans lost sympathy for Lerato after she said she had the same feeling when she had to fork out over R10,000 for the bags and shoes she owns.

"Every time I part with more than 10K even for bags and shoes I'm like this," she told a friend in the comment section of the post.

Fans responded by saying it was the same feeling they had when they dropped just R100.

Now if only we could afford to have Lerato's struggles.