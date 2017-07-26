Lerato's money ‘problems’: I hate spending 10k on shoes or bags
Just days after boasting that she was banking half a million rand for posing with products on social media, Lerato has shared her first world struggles of having to drop over R10,000 for shoes and bags.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Lerato revealed that she had just paid a heavy deposit on new furniture and was having issues parting with her money. The post has since been deleted off Lerato's Instagram page.
Fans lost sympathy for Lerato after she said she had the same feeling when she had to fork out over R10,000 for the bags and shoes she owns.
"Every time I part with more than 10K even for bags and shoes I'm like this," she told a friend in the comment section of the post.
Fans responded by saying it was the same feeling they had when they dropped just R100.
Now if only we could afford to have Lerato's struggles.
