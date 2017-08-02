How Tsekeleke won the hearts of SA

Africans love to dance and it was a combination of smooth dance moves, talent and his charismatic personality that saw Tsekeleke carve a place in the hearts of thousands of fans over the years.

He was always a spectacle to watch, despite his weight he could dance and never held anything back. After a while, all people could say about the "famous fat guy", was how talented he was.

Today, "tsekeleke" is a slang term used to refer to an overweight or fat person in many South African locations. Tsekeleke's rise to stardom was a story of perseverance and capitalising on negativities long before the social media became popular.

When his hustle to enter the industry led him to make friends with people like Oskido and Vetkoek Mahoota, which saw him join Kalawa Jazzmee, he was well on his way to stardom.

After having been teased for his big size, and nicknamed Tsekeleke, he took ownership of what other people may have viewed as "bullying". He made songs about being big and living as a s'dudla (slang for fat person) in the hood.

He had a winning recipe and his secret ingredient was big built. His song's names are proof enough: Fatty Boom Boom, Big & Smal (he was featured by Msawawa), Khekhe (cake) and his album Fattis and Monis (see the trend?).

In 2016, Tsekeleke was working towards a comeback, he also released a song called Gudluzumuntu. "Mini ngingu Fattie wa se Kalawa (I am the fattie from Kalawa Jazzmee)," goes the opening line of the song.

Tsekeleke always impressed fans with his smooth dance moves, as people were often in disbelieve by the energy, pace and rhythm at which he moved. He also made fun of himself before others could - he wasn't average size and he knew it.

His friends, family and fellow industry mates have nothing but great memories of him. He has been described as a joker, a people's person and an all-round great person.

And, despite the pain he suffered during the last months of his life, many will remember him for his light-hearted personality housed in a "heavy-weight body".

Tsekeleke died on Tuesday evening after having his leg amputated four times due complications from diabetes, the last one being on Monday. He had spent the past three months in hospital.