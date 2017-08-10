Amanda du-Pont channels her funny side for Nollywood movie

Actress Amanda du-Pont has described shooting Nollywood rom-com, 10 Days in Sun City as "contagious fun" and she can't wait for movie lovers to check out the finished product.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Amanda said even though she played a small role on the film, it was an amazing experience, which she throughly enjoyed.

"Movies from Nigeria are so different to how we shoot in SA. I was glad to be part of the production and learn how they do things. But the one thing that stands out is how fun it was, the reason I know people will love it is because the fun and laughter was just contagious between us, and viewers will feel it," she said.

The movie is centered around popular Nigerian character, Akpos, (played by comedian and actor Ayo Makun) whose adventures lead him to Sun City with his girlfriend, Bianca who wins a beauty pageant that threatens their relationship.

Amanda plays the character of an "it girl"who warns the other girls in the pageant not to take everything at face value and not to be gullible.

"My character was pretty broken down for me when I was called. So she's an "it" girl who warns the girls in the pageant to be careful of the traps that come with titles. But I enjoyed every moment of shooting this film because I am such a fan of Nollywood films. I especially love the light-hearted movies because its often effortlessly hilarious," she said.

The film which has already premiered in Nigeria opened in London and Mzansi today (Thursday, August 10).

The movie will be screened across the country at select cinemas from 25 August 2017.