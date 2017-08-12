IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Dumi Masilela
Those close to Dumi Masilela struggled to fight back tears as he was laid to rest at Zuurfontein Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.
Dumi's widow, Simphiwe broke down with grief and cried out as she said her final goodbye.
Dumi's funeral service at Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park was filled with song, dance and moving tributes in his honour.
Simphiwe was dressed in all white and moved mourners with a heartfelt tribute about him at the service.
She said she was lucky to have experienced the kind of love that people long for. "One of Dumi's talents was loving me effortlessly and truly," she said.
Simphiwe said Dumi displayed incredible strength when he was taken to hospital and she felt like he gave her all his strength.
Hamba kahle Dumi.
#dumimasilela final resting place #DumiMasilelafuneral pic.twitter.com/fd5JkJSasV— Boikhutso (@ThatDudeBeeKay) August 12, 2017
The family sits as Dumi arrives#Dumimasilelafuneral pic.twitter.com/UpAHrHCJN0— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 12, 2017
The mood is sombre as casket is placed on the stand #DumiMasilelafuneral pic.twitter.com/jmxyDUHjj4— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 12, 2017
Dumi is at his final resting place #DumiMasilelafuneral pic.twitter.com/94yHCe0X6X— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 12, 2017
#DumiMasilelafuneral— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 12, 2017
The flag is removed, folded and handed to the family pic.twitter.com/3TFFmm1xRY
The family release doves as the coffin goes down #DumiMasilelafuneral pic.twitter.com/YPWid0dtUw— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 12, 2017
#DumiMasilelafuneral— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 12, 2017
The family says bye with flowers pic.twitter.com/11NU2cZjrr
Simz walks back to sit down. Weak.— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 12, 2017
Shattered.#DumiMasilelafuneral pic.twitter.com/VCyqaCeh3W
