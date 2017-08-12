TshisaLIVE

IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Dumi Masilela

12 August 2017 - 12:48 By TshisaLIVE
Dumi Masilela has been laid to rest.
Dumi Masilela has been laid to rest.
Image: TshisaLIVE

Those close to Dumi Masilela struggled to fight back tears as he was laid to rest at Zuurfontein Cemetery on Saturday afternoon. 

Dumi's widow, Simphiwe broke down with grief and cried out as she said her final goodbye. 

Dumi's funeral service at Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park was filled with song, dance and moving tributes in his honour. 

Simphiwe was dressed in all white and moved mourners with a heartfelt tribute about him at the service. 

She said she was lucky to have experienced the kind of love that people long for. "One of Dumi's talents was loving me effortlessly and truly," she said. 

Simphiwe said Dumi displayed incredible strength when he was taken to hospital and she felt like he gave her all his strength. 

Hamba kahle Dumi. 

WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's funeral

Dumi Masilela's widow and actress Simphiwe Ngema showed incredible strength when she took to the stage to sing a worship song at the funeral service ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema dressed in white for Dumi's funeral

Dumi Masilela's widow and actress, Simphiwe Ngema is wearing a beautiful long white dress and hat as she bids farewell to her husband.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Dumi Masilela funeral underway

Hundreds of family, friends and fans have gathered at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park to bid farewell to Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema dances at Dumi Masilela's memorial TshisaLIVE
  2. Simphiwe Ngema: Nothing prepares you for being a 27-year-old widow TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang's show fails to bring in the numbers TshisaLIVE
  4. Dineo Ranaka spoils herself with new car - and she worked damn hard for it TshisaLIVE
  5. Trevor Noah pokes fun at Bonang's book errors TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
The Lost City of Z International Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers
X