Ayanda Ncwane celebrates first birthday without Sfiso
Sfiso Ncwane's memory took centre stage at his widow, Ayanda's birthday celebrations over the weekend.
Ayanda celebrated her first birthday without the gospel star, but he definitely wasn't forgotten.
The businesswoman started off her day by sharing a cute video of Sfiso singing to her last year
She said that for 15 years Sfiso would stop everything to celebrate the day.
"He always said when God created him, he had August 12 in mind. Yes, it's a cold and lonely bedroom today, but I guess I have to thank God for a blessed & beautiful birthdays we had & many more to come."
For past 15 years Bab'Ncwane will stop EVERYTHING to thank God for this day ☺️. He always said when God created him , He had August 12 in mind. Yes, its A cold and lonely bedroom today, but I guess I have to thank God for a blessed & beautiful birthdays we had & many more to come and keep on seeking His face and continue to do His perfect will and assignment for my life☺️❤️🙏🏽. #12thAugust
Ayanda's friends and family rallied to throw her a surprise party
Even though Ayanda found out about the surprise party, she said she knew everyone wanted to help her move forward, and that she was grateful for the love.
"Your efforts and love is everything to me. I am so sorry I had to find out about about it, i hope you all understand when i explain why my reason for not accepting it but I truly apologize to you all," she said.
Allow me to say THANK YOU, to everyone who wished me a happy birthday on the 12th August. I truly appreciate EACH AND EVERY warm messages, lovey comments, well wishes, likes, posts, DM's, sms's and emails, you all made me feel so special ❤️☺️. And may I humbly and sincerely APOLOGIZE to everyone who initiated to throw me a SURPRISE PARTY 🎉🙈🙈🙈. Your efforts and love ( friends, colleagues, siblings and my husband's friends) is everything to me. I am so sorry i had to find out about about it, i hope you all understand when i explain why my reason for not accepting it but I truly apologize to you all🤗🤗🤗. I know you were doing it out love and you aimed at assisting me to move forward with my life and be happy once again 😊❤️🙏🏽.
A huge painting of Sfiso was given to Ayanda as a gift
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP