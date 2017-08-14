Ayanda Ncwane celebrates first birthday without Sfiso

Sfiso Ncwane's memory took centre stage at his widow, Ayanda's birthday celebrations over the weekend.

Ayanda celebrated her first birthday without the gospel star, but he definitely wasn't forgotten.

The businesswoman started off her day by sharing a cute video of Sfiso singing to her last year

She said that for 15 years Sfiso would stop everything to celebrate the day.

"He always said when God created him, he had August 12 in mind. Yes, it's a cold and lonely bedroom today, but I guess I have to thank God for a blessed & beautiful birthdays we had & many more to come."