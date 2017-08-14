WATCH: Charlize Theron & Trevor Noah hang out at Cape Town school
14 August 2017 - 13:15
Trevor Noah, Charlize Theron and Chelsea Handler joined forces to surprise pupils at Oaklands High School in Cape Town.
Trevor, who wrapped up his comedy extravaganza last night, jetted off to the Mother City where he hooked up with pals, Charlize and Chelsea.
Trevor shared a video of them doing what he called the "African Haka".
The visit was in aid of non-profit ogranisation, Life Choices, as part of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. The organisation aims to empower and invest in the youth to tackle inequality.
