LOL! Gareth Cliff has a crush on Charlize Theron

19 August 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Gareth Cliff wants to be Charlize Theron's servant.
Like thousands of men across the world, radio jock Gareth Cliff has a crush on Charlize Theron. 

So when Gareth heard that the SA-born, Hollywood star was in Mzansi, he took a wild chance and expressed how much he wanted "to work" for her. 

Gareth's crush is so deep that he is willing to work as her servant for free. 

Gareth we're hiring, would you consider working in our homes? 

Charlize is currently in Cape Town where she hooked up with buddies Trevor Noah and Chelsea Handler to surprise pupils at Oaklands High School.

The visit was in aid of non-profit ogranisation, Life Choices, as part of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. The organisation aims to empower and invest in the youth to tackle inequality. 

