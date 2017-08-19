LOL! Gareth Cliff has a crush on Charlize Theron
Like thousands of men across the world, radio jock Gareth Cliff has a crush on Charlize Theron.
So when Gareth heard that the SA-born, Hollywood star was in Mzansi, he took a wild chance and expressed how much he wanted "to work" for her.
Gareth's crush is so deep that he is willing to work as her servant for free.
So @CharlizeAfrica is in South Africa. If you see her, tell her I'm ready to work for free as her servant. From tomorrow. I have a CV.— Gareth Cliff (@GarethCliff) August 15, 2017
Gareth we're hiring, would you consider working in our homes?
Charlize is currently in Cape Town where she hooked up with buddies Trevor Noah and Chelsea Handler to surprise pupils at Oaklands High School.
The visit was in aid of non-profit ogranisation, Life Choices, as part of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. The organisation aims to empower and invest in the youth to tackle inequality.
