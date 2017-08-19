TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Ntando Duma shows off her post-baby bikini body

19 August 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Ntando Duma is one yummy mommy.
Ntando Duma is one yummy mommy.
Image: Image: Via Instagram

Ntando Duma is evidently winning at this life game. 

Just two months after giving birth to her daughter, Sbahle, Ntando can already wear a teeny-tiny bikini. 

While the rest of us are still trying to work off all those winter soups, Ntando's body is summer ready. 

The actress, who recently enjoyed some down time, shared pictures of her on the beach in Durban. This is what you call #bodygoals! 

Durban you've been good✌🏻️ Time to go back to JoHUSTLEburg!✨

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

Ukudla kwakho mntanam @sbahlemzizi 😂🍼🔥 Hair by @mq.hair

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

👭✨@dumathando

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

WATCH: Charlize Theron & Trevor Noah hang out at Cape Town school

Trevor Noah, Charlize Theron and Chelsea Handler joined forces to surprise pupils at Oaklands High School in Cape Town.  Trevor, who wrapped up his ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Ayanda Ncwane celebrates first birthday without Sfiso

Sfiso Ncwane's memory took centre stage at his widow, Ayanda's birthday celebrations over the weekend. Ayanda celebrated her first birthday without ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Caster dedicates her gold to SA women, leaves SA proud

Caster Semenya has  again restored a sense of pride in the hearts of South Africans after she won gold in the 800m at the IAAF World Championships in ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Sorry fam! Robert Marawa is not joining Power FM

A picture of Robert Marawa and Power FM boss Given Mkhari with a cryptic caption sparked hope among fans on social media that he may be joining the ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'We know the truth about Dumi' - star's family hits back at fake reports TshisaLIVE
  2. Khanyi Mbau explains the difference between skin lightening and bleaching TshisaLIVE
  3. Dumi Masilela’s 3-ton, rotating tombstone cost R160k TshisaLIVE
  4. Tumisho Masha flaunts his gal's booty TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity has a stinging clapback for 'unrelaxed' hair critics TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
X