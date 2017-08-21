Designers celebrate 'all sizes' at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Fashion label Ruff Tung celebrated women of all sizes during its show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Saturday night at Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The label said its ethos is to "celebrate and reflect authentic women which has evolved to be more size inclusive."

One of the brand's designer's, Bridget Pickering, said Ruff Tung has always "celebrated bold statement colours and print" and this collection was no different.

Models of all sizes walked the ramp in bold statement colours and prints during the show, with the kimono, twist detailing and jumpsuits being a focal point. "With the launch of our Ruff Tung Inclusive Collection our models range from 32-42 on the runway. The industry models for fashion week are generally a size 32, so we have brought in our own team ranging from 34, 36, 38, 40 and 42," said Bridget.

#KurveKweens have been the inspiration for the increased sizes on offer and the inclusive range now goes up to a size 46.

Bridget said there was clearly a need for a more inclusive range and the 38-XL and 40-XXL are the best sellers. "We listen to what our woman want and our range has grown organically, extending our size curve to cater for a whole market of woman desperately wanting a fabulous wardrobe in their size. Our aim is for all woman to experience fashion in the same way," added Bridget.

Designer Nobukhosi Nkosi also took the chance to celebrate women of all sizes at fashion week when models of all shapes and sizes walked the ramp during her Khosi Nkosi show.

TV presenter Zizo Tshwete was one of the models and she said she appreciated that the new collection was a true reflection of South Africa.

"What I loved the most about the Khosi Nkosi show is how they showcased and celebrated a TRUE narrative of our country, our culture, our real figures! There were black, white, coloured, tall, short, petite, curvy ladies on that runway. The audience cheered us ALL on! These are the positive messages we need to be sharing with the talents that we have been given!"