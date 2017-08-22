TshisaLIVE

John Legend to return to Mzansi in November

22 August 2017 - 08:31 By TshisaLIVE
Singer John Legend will perform in South Africa in November.
Image: ALON SKUY

Can someone please get Mr John Legend a South African passport! It has on Tuesday morning been announced that the award-winning musician is headed to SA shores for a three-city tour later this year.

The US RnB superstar, who visited SA three years ago, will perform in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town from November 3 until November 10 as part of a five-show tour.  

John will perform at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on November 3 and November 4, before heading to Durban for a one-night show at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 7.

He will close his tour with two shows at the GrandWest Grand Arena in Cape Town on November 9 and November 10.

Tickets for the Johannesburg show range from R515 to R1 140, while tickets for the Cape Town show range from R515 to R1085. Durban fans will pay between R375 and R855 for tickets to the show.

Tickets will go on sale from this  Friday (August 25) through Big Concerts and Computicket.

