'It is my choice' - Rorisang won't keep defending being a virgin at 28

Despite making great strides in the industry since her YoTV days, presenter and singer Rorisang Thandekiso's lifestyle choice still attempts to steal her shine. But the singer has shared that she will not defend why, at age 28, she is still a virgin.

The singer told TshisaLIVE that although the news of her decision to "remain pure" until she is married is not new, she still has people ask her "what went wrong" in her life that led her to make the "unpopular" choice.

"I made the decision a long time ago. Of course, primarily, it's my religion and the scripture that guided me, but I am personally convinced. It's a personal conviction. I have personally decided that that is how I will live my life. I no longer feel the need to defend my decision. I will explain it when there's a need, but I definitely won't defend it over and over," she said.

The former YoTV presenter and lead singer for musical group Muzart has since gained an impressive social media following.

She said that most people praise her decision instead of criticising her, adding that she has become an "advocate" of the lifestyle unintentionally.

"I didn't consciously become a voice for virgins, but I guess it was inevitable because of the space I am in. As a side effect, I have a lot of young women telling me how I have helped them be more comfortable and confident in choosing to wait until they are married to have sex," she explained.

Rorisang told TshisaLIVE that she is currently in a courtship where "all necessary parties" are informed and aware. She said she loved that her religion allows her to be accountable because relationships are about more that two people.

The singer said that she is taking her time in the courtship, but looks forward to getting married in about two year's time.