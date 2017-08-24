'She inspires me but I wanna win as me' MTV VJ hopeful Kuhle on Bonang

The MTV Base VJ Search was riddled with Bonang Matheba imitators from the start, but now with only three contestants left and Kuhle Adams as the only female representative, she revealed how she escaped the Bonang trap.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kuhle said that she wanted to win the presenting competition for being authentic and not for trying to be someone she is not.

"I do get inspiration from Bonang but not from her style of presenting, but rather her work ethic and the way that she has managed to move from one point to the other in an industry that is complex," she said.

Kuhle said in terms of presenting style, she loved the way Luthando Shosha carried herself. She said that being from the Eastern Cape, Lootlove made her see that no matter how different you are or what part of SA you are from, you can make it big.

She also shared that although there is pressure for her to represent women as the only female in top 3, she wants to win on merit and not on special favours.

"If it happens that I win, I want it to be based on merit. I don't want to win because I am woman," she said.

The other contestants, Tshego Mosupye and Gontse Makgoba, also shared how proud of her they are. They said that they are proud of her for managing to stay true to who she is and how she is "flourishing".