TshisaLIVE

Vusi Nova on hijackers: They said they would cut off my nipples & wanted me to sing

28 August 2017 - 13:41 By Jessica Levitt
Vusi Nova was badly beaten after being kidnapped in a hijacking
Vusi Nova was badly beaten after being kidnapped in a hijacking
Image: Supplied

Vusi Nova has opened up being stripped and beaten after being hijacked and kidnapped outside is Melville home in Johannesburg on Friday.

Vusi and a friend were kidnapped by the hijackers and the musician described to Sowetan what happened in those hours.

"They slapped me many times. The said they would cut my d*ck off and my nipples and then kill me."

Vusi said the attackers asked what he did and when he said he is a singer, they asked him to sing.

"They instructed me to sing and I told them I didn't have a voice. And then they slapped me."

He said he has decided not to go for counselling and would rather do things his own way.

"I've been through so many things in my life and I have to carry on. I've always relied on myself. The number one person is me."

Vusi's management team said he would be seeing an eye-specialist on Monday after swelling because of a cut abouve his eye began to spread. He was forced to cancel a comeback gig on Sunday night because his vision was so badly impaired.

'I can't see clearly' - Vusi Nova cancels comeback gig because of hijacking injuries

Award winning RnB musician Vusi Nova was forced to cancel a performance at the 11th hour after injuries sustained during his horror hijacking and ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Vusi Nova asked neighbours about crime in his area just before hijacking

A neighbour of Rnb musician Vusi Nova said that the star had asked him about crime in the area only hours before the Thandiwe hitmaker was hijacked ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Haaibo! Vusi Nova gets kidnapped & Twitter blames Kelly Khumalo

Black Twitter has reared its ugly head after musician Vusi Nova was kidnapped, stripped and beaten in a hijacking and the blame has been placed on ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu steals the show at Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I don't promise to compromise'- Zodwa Wabantu goes ahead with Zim gig TshisaLIVE
  4. Vusi Nova stripped and beaten in horror hijacking TshisaLIVE
  5. But Bonang looked like money at the Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Burnt tyres, looted shops: Kleinmond protesters vandalize town
BLF members arrested after racism protest at Durban school
X