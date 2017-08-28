Vusi Nova on hijackers: They said they would cut off my nipples & wanted me to sing

Vusi Nova has opened up being stripped and beaten after being hijacked and kidnapped outside is Melville home in Johannesburg on Friday.

Vusi and a friend were kidnapped by the hijackers and the musician described to Sowetan what happened in those hours.

"They slapped me many times. The said they would cut my d*ck off and my nipples and then kill me."

Vusi said the attackers asked what he did and when he said he is a singer, they asked him to sing.

"They instructed me to sing and I told them I didn't have a voice. And then they slapped me."

He said he has decided not to go for counselling and would rather do things his own way.

"I've been through so many things in my life and I have to carry on. I've always relied on myself. The number one person is me."

Vusi's management team said he would be seeing an eye-specialist on Monday after swelling because of a cut abouve his eye began to spread. He was forced to cancel a comeback gig on Sunday night because his vision was so badly impaired.