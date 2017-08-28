'I can't see clearly' - Vusi Nova cancels comeback gig because of hijacking injuries

"I am really sorry - I really tried but my body and eyes hurting far too much. (I) cannot see clearly," Vusi told fans, through a statement.

TshisaLIVE was told that Vusi sustained a cut abouve his eye during a hijacking on Friday. It flared up and became so swollen that he was unable to see.

"When he woke up on Sunday he was unable to see out of the eye. It spread to his other eye and he was unable to see. It became so serious that we decided to cancel his performance to allow him to recover," Vusi's manager Lance Stehr told TshisaLIVE.

Vusi will be meeting with an eye specialist on Monday to assess the extent of the damage.

The star was hijacked and abducted in the early hours of Friday morning outside his home in Melville, Johannesburg. He and a friend were both beaten by hijackers and abandoned.