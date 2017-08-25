Vusi Nova asked neighbours about crime in his area just before hijacking

One of Vusi Nova's neighbours has said the musician asked about crime in the area just hours before the musician was hijacked and abducted outside his Melville home in Johannesburg.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, told TshisaLIVE Vusi was concerned about safety in the area after there was an attempted robbery at property nearby.

"He hasn't been living here long and when I saw him yesterday (Thursday) we were chatting about the neighbourhood and how safe it was. He asked me about security and I told him that this area is no different to any other. We are all vigilant, especially at night, and if we see something suspicious we will alert each other to it," said the man.

Vusi's spokesperson Delphine Klassen told reporters outside the house that his security had been stepped up after a recent shooting incident in the area.

"He (Vusi) already had increased security after a recent experience here," she said, adding that only the police would be able to comment on the incident.

Police confirmed the incident to TshisaLIVE and said that they were monitoring Melville like all the other areas in their jurisdiction.

"Every area is a worry for police. We have extra patrols in Melville and work closely with the local community policing forum and security companies in the area. We are doing everything that we can to make sure that the area is safe," Brixton police spokesperson Jeanette Backhoff said.

Residents have been left reeling in shock after Vusi was hijacked outside of his home in the early hours of Friday morning. He and a friend were both taken in the car and later dumped in Riverlea and Soweto respectively. Vusi was stripped and beaten, while his friend had a large portion of his ear cut in the incident.