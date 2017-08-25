TshisaLIVE

Vusi Nova asked neighbours about crime in his area just before hijacking

25 August 2017 - 14:04 By Kyle Zeeman
Vusi Nova had asked about crime in Melville the day before his hijacking.
Vusi Nova had asked about crime in Melville the day before his hijacking.
Image: Via Vusi Nova's Instagram

One of Vusi Nova's neighbours has said the musician asked about crime in the area just hours before the musician was hijacked and abducted outside his Melville home in Johannesburg.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, told TshisaLIVE Vusi was concerned about safety in the area after there was an attempted robbery at property nearby.

"He hasn't been living here long and when I saw him yesterday (Thursday) we were chatting about the neighbourhood and how safe it was. He asked me about security and I told him that this area is no different to any other. We are all vigilant, especially at night, and if we see something suspicious we will alert each other to it," said the man.

Vusi's spokesperson Delphine Klassen told reporters outside the house that his security had been stepped up after a recent shooting incident in the area.

"He (Vusi) already had increased security after a recent experience here," she said, adding that only the police would be able to comment on the incident.

Police confirmed the incident to TshisaLIVE and said that they were monitoring Melville like all the other areas in their jurisdiction.

"Every area is a worry for police. We have extra patrols in Melville and work closely with the local community policing forum and security companies in the area. We are doing everything that we can to make sure that the area is safe," Brixton police spokesperson Jeanette Backhoff said.

Residents have been left reeling in shock after Vusi was hijacked outside of his home in the early hours of Friday morning. He and a friend were both taken in the car and later dumped in Riverlea and Soweto respectively. Vusi was stripped and beaten, while his friend had a large portion of his ear cut in the incident.

'I don't promise to compromise'- Zodwa Wabantu goes ahead with Zim gig

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu said she was "unsettled" when she was asked to perform at a government event in Zimbabwe on condition that she wears ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Friends rally around Vusi Nova after he was kidnapped in a hijacking

Vusi Nova has returned to his Melville home in Johannesburg, supported by friends and family, after he was kidnapped in a hijacking in the early ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Vusi Nova found alive after being kidnapped by hijackers

RnB musician Vusi Nova was found in Johannesburg after being kidnapped in a hijacking on Friday morning, TshisaLIVE can confirm.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Vusi Nova stripped and beaten in horror hijacking

Award-winning musician Vusi Nova was stripped, beaten and abandoned in Soweto after being kidnapped in a two-hour hijacking ordeal on Friday.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Haaibo! Vusi Nova gets kidnapped & Twitter blames Kelly Khumalo

Black Twitter has reared its ugly head after musician Vusi Nova was kidnapped, stripped and beaten in a hijacking and the blame has been placed on ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Idols SA's Thami Shobede escapes 'road rage' shooting TshisaLIVE
  2. It went down in the DMs! Here's how Somizi found love again TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter split over Bonang’s cellphone app TshisaLIVE
  4. 'It is my choice' - Rorisang won't keep defending being a virgin at 28 TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu ready to bare all as a guest stripper at club TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

KwaZulu-Natal teacher canes pupil at school
Student Protest Edgewood college
X