Inside JR's baby shower for bae Tshepi Vundla
Rapper JR and his stylish bae Tshepi Vundla are counting down the days until the birth of their child and threw a massive baby shower to celebrate.
The pair were surrounded by close friends and family at an intimate ceremony in Bryanston, Johannesburg on Sunday.
Tshepi looked like something out of a fairytale, dressed in stunning white and blue creation.
Tshepi and JR have always been shy to speak about their relationship but the fashionista couldn't help but gush over JR in a post thanking him for throwing her a baby shower.
"I couldn't have picked a better partner. Our baby is the luckiest to have you as father. Thank you for throwing me the most amazing baby shower. It is more than I expected. I love you more than you'll ever know," Tshepi wrote.
Earlier in the week, the Show Dem hitmaker accompanied his bae to the doctor for a checkup before the pair gave fans a sneak peek at their little one's nursery.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP