Inside JR's baby shower for bae Tshepi Vundla

29 August 2017 - 07:00 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior also known as JR threw a baby shower for his bae Tshepi Vundla.
Image: supplied

Rapper JR and his stylish bae Tshepi Vundla are counting down the days until the birth of their child and threw a massive baby shower to celebrate.

The pair were surrounded by close friends and family at an intimate ceremony in Bryanston, Johannesburg on Sunday.

Tshepi looked like something out of a fairytale, dressed in stunning white and blue creation.

It's my Baby Shower 💙 #TVsBabyShower | 📸: @urbankreativesa

A post shared by Tshepi Vundla (@tshepivundla) on

🎁 Expecting Unexpectedly 📸: @tshepivundla #StyleDiary #TheCitizen #TVBabyShower

A post shared by K. R. A. Y. Z. I. (@krayzik) on

#TVsBabyShower

A post shared by MissAudreyMokhine (@missaudreymokhine) on

Tshepi and JR have always been shy to speak about their relationship but the fashionista couldn't help but gush over JR in a post thanking him for throwing her a baby shower.

"I couldn't have picked a better partner. Our baby is the luckiest to have you as father. Thank you for throwing me the most amazing baby shower. It is more than I expected. I love you more than you'll ever know," Tshepi wrote.

Earlier in the week, the Show Dem hitmaker accompanied his bae to the doctor for a checkup before the pair gave fans a sneak peek at their little one's nursery.

