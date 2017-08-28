'I have the golden mic' says winner of MTV Base VJ Search Tshego Mosupye

Last week Tshego Mosupye was one-third of a trio of hopefuls for the MTV Base VJ title. On Monday morning he woke up next his trophy and he explained that his life has changed for the better.

The 26-year-old from Pretoria was crowned MTV Base VJ winner for 2017 at Icon nightclub in Soweto on Sunday night and he told TshisaLIVE he woke up to a glorious sight of gold trophy reminding him of his win.

"Today, I woke up a VJ and the first thing I noticed when I woke up was my golden mic on the desk. It's an amazing feeling. I feel like my dreams are valid and that I wasn't delusional to think that I had a calling in television presenting," he said.

The winning VJ said his mother cried when he won. He said it was hard to explain the emotions that went through him as his mother beamed with pride.

"There is no greater feeling than knowing that you have made your mother proud. It is priceless. I am happy that she is seeing me become the successful man she groomed me to be. It's hard for parents, especially black parents, to watch their kids wither away due to not being able to live their dreams. But luckily for me, that is not my mother's story," he said.

Tshego made it to the top three together with Gontse Makgoba and Kuhle Adams and the trio were hyping each other up. Tshego said the support they were to each other was invaluable and he believed that it was due to their faith in God.

He said that they had grown very close and had shared a moment where they validated each other's dreams. Tshego added that they assured each other that "God's timing is the best timing".

The VJ said he is ready to work and make the people that voted for him proud.

"This morning when I woke up, I had over 300 messages of people wishing me well. People from home, my pastors, my friends have just been amazing. I can't wait to check out my DMs. That should be interesting," he joked.