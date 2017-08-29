TshisaLIVE

Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA'

29 August 2017 - 12:58 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi is living his best life.
Image: Via Somizi Instagram

It's no secret that Somizi and Bonang Matheba have beef. And, as a result, her bae AKA is also involved.

Last year Sunday Times reported Somizi and AKA had a dramatic face-off at the SAMAs after the musician apparently shoved a glass door, almost bumping Somizi.

While Somizi has sent his former bestie a legal letter demanding she retract his name from her book because it is "lies" he also confirmed he has blocked AKA on social media.

Somizi is in LA and on Sunday hosted the MTV VMA red carpet. Prior to that he was seen getting in an i8 and his Insta followers thought he was taking a dig at AKA, who had just purchased the same car.

Somizi made sure to make it known that was not the case.

"Wow I didn't know. I don't follow him. I've actually blocked him. So I guess it's a coincidence."

Shuuuu.

Now read his picture caption.

"Consistency. What happens in SA happens in LA. What happens on the right hand drive happens on the left. When u drive an i8 at home u drive it in Hollywood. No compromise."

And a few months ago we thought 2017 would be the year of reconciliation.

