TshisaLIVE

Buhle Mkhize takes action after imposter headache

01 September 2017 - 10:44 By TshisaLIVE
Buhle Mkhize is gatvol of an imposter pretending to be her on social media.
Buhle Mkhize is gatvol of an imposter pretending to be her on social media.

Fashionista and socialite Buhle Mkhize is on a mission to bring an imposter to justice and have the scammer's page removed entirely from social media.

The star has been plagued by an imposter pretending to be her on social media. After being alerted to the page, Buhle pleaded with fans to report it to authorities.

Her frustration turned to anger after people who she alerted to it, started following the page.  That is when she decided to block all those who followed both pages, to "free" herself of "fake people".

"Nearly a hundred people from this page went to follow that account... I'm shooketh. What I've gathered is that anyone who did this or continues to follow this person isn't supportive of me at all... As of today I'll be blocking everyone who's following that account so I can free my page of fake people," she announced.

She added that she would be "going to Instagram's offices to see if there's anything they can do" about the account but would do what she could by blocking people and requested that fans report the offending page. 

Buhle's headache comes just days after Idols judge Somizi took to Twitter to once again warn his fans about a fake Facebook page pretending to be him. The incident also comes several days after DJ Black Coffee and rapper Riky Rick were messaged by a scammer pretending to be Nasty C and asking for money.

Khaya Mthethwa joins Metro FM

Former Idols SA winner Khaya Mthethwa has taken his career from stage to the radio mic with a new show on Metro FM, co-hosting the station's popular ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

SK Khoza fights for 'baby mama' in new film

Actor Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza is set to ditch the bad-guy on screen personae for something a little sweeter when he plays the role of a man trying to ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Zim actress Anne Nhira addresses Zodwa 'event ban' backlash

Zimbabwean actress Anne Nhira has come out strongly to defend herself against the public backlash over a letter of complaint she sent to the Zim ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Lebo M to reveal alcohol battles in new memoir: I've been sober since 2005

Celebrated South African producer Lebo M is set to detail his struggles with alcohol in an upcoming memoir about his life to be launched soon.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I'm still going' - Zodwa's bags are packed for Zim!

Despite the 'controversies' surrounding Zodwa Wabantu's pending performance in Zimbabwe, the entertainer is in full preparation mode for her trip and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zim Tourism apologises to Zodwa Wabantu for 'underwear' rule TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA' TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee embraces his disabled hand with heartfelt message TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. Zim government bans Zodwa Wabantu from performing at event TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rings bitten off finger: women treated after violent hijacking
Hippos Come to Rescue Wildebeest from Crocodile
X