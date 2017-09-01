Buhle Mkhize takes action after imposter headache

Fashionista and socialite Buhle Mkhize is on a mission to bring an imposter to justice and have the scammer's page removed entirely from social media.

The star has been plagued by an imposter pretending to be her on social media. After being alerted to the page, Buhle pleaded with fans to report it to authorities.

Her frustration turned to anger after people who she alerted to it, started following the page. That is when she decided to block all those who followed both pages, to "free" herself of "fake people".

"Nearly a hundred people from this page went to follow that account... I'm shooketh. What I've gathered is that anyone who did this or continues to follow this person isn't supportive of me at all... As of today I'll be blocking everyone who's following that account so I can free my page of fake people," she announced.

She added that she would be "going to Instagram's offices to see if there's anything they can do" about the account but would do what she could by blocking people and requested that fans report the offending page.

Buhle's headache comes just days after Idols judge Somizi took to Twitter to once again warn his fans about a fake Facebook page pretending to be him. The incident also comes several days after DJ Black Coffee and rapper Riky Rick were messaged by a scammer pretending to be Nasty C and asking for money.