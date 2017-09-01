'My success is not overnight,' says Ayanda Thabethe

TV personality Ayanda Thabethe has detailed her rise to the top and how she's glad her 'fame' has come at a time when she's mature enough to handle it with grace.

Ayanda told TshisaLIVE that even though her success may seem like it happened overnight, she's been on the grind for over a decade.

"What looks to people like overnight success has actually been over 10 years in the making. There were days people didn't even recognise me but my hard work is paying off. My success is not overnight but I'm glad it's happening at a time in my life where I know who I am and I have an understanding of the industry," she said.

The Top Billing presenter is currently reaping the rewards of her hardwork and has just scooped two major band ambassadorships. However, Ayanda said her rise to stardom has not been a walk in the park.

"I modeled while I kept a nine-to-five job, did promo jobs and worked really hard to create a credible brand out of Ayanda. I went to school and I am a businesswoman which is a great help for me now that people know who I am. There was a time I co-hosted an entertainment show on Top TV with rapper AKA, many people don't even know that. But now I have managed to attract big brands that want to be associated with me," she said.

Ayanda explained that her brand only "took off" in the past two years but because she had to put in the time when nobody noticed, she worked hard to protect her brand.

It is also the reason why Ayanda stays away from the negativity that comes with being in the spotlight and avoids it at all costs.

She admitted that it is difficult to remain grounded when the money, exposure and demand keeps increasing, however she has a strategy in place to deal with it.

"It is not easy at all. When everything comes together, it's a great feeling because we work really hard towards it. It is also easy at that point to get lost in the hype, hence I keep strong people around me. People I trust and I know will always help keep me grounded. I hired my sister and I constantly go home so that I never forget who I am and where I come from," Ayanda said.