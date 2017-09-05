WATCH: Pam Andrews serves sauce with seductive dance moves
05 September 2017 - 16:30
Pam Andrews has just shut down the game with her sexy and seductive dance moves.
The former actress who has been away from the spotlight ever since she returned from Europe treated fans to a steamy video of herself dancing in her underwear.
You know, for old times sake.
"Working out to my new jam...I'm a curvey girl...with rolls and humps and bumps, so what," Pam captioned the video.
While it's totally inspiring that Pam can embrace her flaws, where we're sitting we can just see flames. #Goals
Yaaasss guurl!
