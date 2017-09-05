TshisaLIVE

Reggie Nkabinde's 100kg wedding cake cost over R60k

05 September 2017 - 13:03 By Chrizelda Kekana
Reggie and Beauty's regal cake stole the spotlight at their wedding.
Reggie and Beauty's regal cake stole the spotlight at their wedding.
Image: Via Facebook

ANCYL treasurer-general and Mabala Noise boss Reggie Nkabinde and his childhood sweetheart, Beauty Matela pulled out all the stops for their lavish wedding ceremony over the weekend, which included forking out over R60,000 to have the cake of their dreams made.

Reggie and Beauty's two-day wedding celebrations took place on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal and was nothing short of a fairytale affair.

However, it was not the celebrity guest list or the designer clothing that left guests in awe - it was the three metre, 100kg, pearl-finish ivory 'castle-themed' cake that stole the spotlight.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sasha Naidoo owner of Sugar Coated Cakes, the company that created and made the bride's dream a reality, said it took her over a month to make the cake, to ensure every detail was perfect.

"Beauty came to us with a picture that showed the vision she had for the cake. It had a lot of interesting elements, which we were going to elaborate on. The architectural structure in that picture was similar to a castle, it had gold elements that made it elegant and flowers that completed the her vision of the beautiful cake," Sasha said.

Sasha revealed that the cake cost over R60,000 but below R100,000 to make, and the bridal couple needed to use a sword to cut it at their wedding. 

The cake was also covered in pearls and over 2,000 sugar flowers, including hand-made roses, peonies, orchids, hydrangeas and small daisies, which Sasha said took over three weeks to make.

"Beauty wanted a 'statement cake' and when I showed her the samples of the flowers, she loved them and coincidentally they matched the flowers on her table centre pieces. So although I spent a lot of time on the details of the cake, we knew they would complete the look," she said.

Four tiers of the cake were real traditional fruit cake while the bottom two tiers were artificial. 

This is not a cake, it's a castle @govner_reggie congratulations Mr & Mrs Khawula #whatatimetobealive

A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) on

Posted by Sugar Coated Cakes on Sunday, 3 September 2017

Vatiswa Ndara reflects on the tough times that made her a tough woman

Award-winning actress Vatiswa Ndara's journey to the top definitely wasn't a walk in the park, and was filled with huge speed bumps along the way. ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Khanya Mkangisa gets into gear for next Tropika Island of Treasure

Actress Khanya Mkangisa is the first celebrity to be announced as a contestant for season eight of reality show Tropika Island of Treasure, which ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Africa doesn't appreciate me anymore, says Zahara

Zahara believes that Africa no longer appreciate her talent and is set to take her music overseas from next year to introduce it to a brand new ...
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Fulu Mugovhani's theatre troubles: 'I just can't seem to get any roles'

Fulu Mugovhani may have burst into the spotlight with a theatre role as Nala in The Lion King but the star said that it has proven more difficult to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Kelly Khumalo goes topless in saucy shoot

These snaps of Kelly Khumalo are so hot they may give you sun stroke.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Tholukuthi, Zodwa Wabantu does not have a R4.5-million house TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo go head-to-head in twar TshisaLIVE
  3. Musa Mthombeni blesses himself with fancy Mercedes-Benz TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter in stitches over OPW's 'Cassper Nyovest' groom TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"Pay back the money": Students mob R14 million recipient
Cash-in-transit vehicle looted in Rustenburg
X