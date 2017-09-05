Reggie Nkabinde's 100kg wedding cake cost over R60k

ANCYL treasurer-general and Mabala Noise boss Reggie Nkabinde and his childhood sweetheart, Beauty Matela pulled out all the stops for their lavish wedding ceremony over the weekend, which included forking out over R60,000 to have the cake of their dreams made.

Reggie and Beauty's two-day wedding celebrations took place on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal and was nothing short of a fairytale affair.

However, it was not the celebrity guest list or the designer clothing that left guests in awe - it was the three metre, 100kg, pearl-finish ivory 'castle-themed' cake that stole the spotlight.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sasha Naidoo owner of Sugar Coated Cakes, the company that created and made the bride's dream a reality, said it took her over a month to make the cake, to ensure every detail was perfect.

"Beauty came to us with a picture that showed the vision she had for the cake. It had a lot of interesting elements, which we were going to elaborate on. The architectural structure in that picture was similar to a castle, it had gold elements that made it elegant and flowers that completed the her vision of the beautiful cake," Sasha said.

Sasha revealed that the cake cost over R60,000 but below R100,000 to make, and the bridal couple needed to use a sword to cut it at their wedding.

The cake was also covered in pearls and over 2,000 sugar flowers, including hand-made roses, peonies, orchids, hydrangeas and small daisies, which Sasha said took over three weeks to make.

"Beauty wanted a 'statement cake' and when I showed her the samples of the flowers, she loved them and coincidentally they matched the flowers on her table centre pieces. So although I spent a lot of time on the details of the cake, we knew they would complete the look," she said.

Four tiers of the cake were real traditional fruit cake while the bottom two tiers were artificial.