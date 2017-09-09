TshisaLIVE

Karlien's love letter to Joe: 'I love you like I’ve never loved anyone'

09 September 2017
Karlien van Jaarsveld and Joe Breytenbach are completely besotted with each other.
Image: Via Instagram

Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld has penned the most heartwarming love letter to her husband, Joe Breytenbach. 

Taking to Instagram, Karlien poured her heart out about how the depth of love she has for her man. 

The singer said that she was always told that she lived in a dream world because she believed in fairytales, but then she met Joe. 

"So many times in my life I heard the words, ‘Karlien, you live in a dream world where you think fairy tales are true’ and although I believed for a very long time that there is Hosea love out there, I also became dilapidated in time and the reality around me that ‘Hosea love only exists in stories,'" Karlien wrote. 

Hosea is a devoted disciple featured in the Bible. The singer said that being disappointed she met Joe.

"Then I met you Johannes Christiaan, and you came and showed me what Hosea love is and the reality of my long, lost faith in fairy tales. I love you like I’ve never loved anyone, because I’ve never known this depth of love ever before.You are my Hosea. And I will always be grateful," she added. 

Swoon! 

