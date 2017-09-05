TshisaLIVE

No matter how broke he is, Tumi Molekane won't ditch the cigars

05 September 2017 - 13:18 By TshisaLIVE
Tumi Molekane revealed he once went on a three-week splurge that left him broke.
Image: Via Tumi's Instagram

Rapper Tumi Molekane, also known as Stogie T, has experienced the highs of getting big money and the feeling of losing almost all of it, but no matter how broke he is, he admits he won't get rid of his signature cigars. 

The star has built his recent image around a lifestyle of cigars and whiskey and told Metro FM's Rams Mabote this week that he got to a point in his life where he can't live without it.

"I have convinced myself I can't breathe without a cigar. I have convinced myself of that. Whether we are looking good or in dire straits, this cigar is getting smoked," he said with a slight laugh. 

Tumi admitted that he had a "very flimsy relationship with money" and once splurged on a lump sum of money on three weeks of "living large".

"I was shown the light when I got a lump sum of money and after three weeks of living large, I had nothing to show for it. I looked at it and I was like no man," Tumi added.

Tumi learnt many lessons in his 13-year career and recently reinvested himself to rap more about social issues than flexing about money.

"I want to be honest with it (my career). When I was young I was ideologically young. I was talking about the world that it could be. Now I talk about the world that I see," he told Azania Mosaka on 702 earlier this year.

