WATCH: AKA & Bonang are relationship goals

09 September 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
AKA and Bonang are relationship goals.
Image: Blaq Smith

Love them or hate them - the kind of love that AKA and Bonang share is swoon worthy. 

The rapper recently performed to thousands of screaming fans and when he performed Caiphus Song, he brought B onto stage with him. 

Of course Bonang was a little shy but it was evident that she was taken aback by her man's gesture. 

We're sure every girl in the crowd probably wanted to be Bonang right at that moment. 

Watch the sweet moment here: 

