Halala! Trevor Noah wins his first Emmy

11 September 2017 - 09:17 By TshisaLIVE
Trevor Noah won his first Emmy for a 'The Daily Show' YouTube special.
SA-born comedian Trevor Noah walked away with his first Emmy this weekend at the award's Creative Arts ceremony in LA, taking the top prize for his YouTube comedy special, The Daily Show: Between the Scenes.

The special won the Emmy for Best Short Form Variety Series, beating out Behind the Voice, Epic Rap Battles of History, Honest Trailers and The Star Wars Show.

Trevor was performing his stand up comedy show in Washington DC and was not in attendance at the ceremony to accept his award.

The win will be some comfort to Trevor and his team after they missed out on a nomination in the Best Variety Talk Series category at this year's awards.

Grammy-winning musician and songwriter Common also won his first Emmy for his song Letter to the Free from his documentary film 13th. The song scooped an award in the Best Music and Lyrics category. 

The Creative Arts awards recognise the best achievements in non-fiction, variety, reality, and animation on US TV. The main ceremony will be held this weekend and will be presented by US late night host Stephen Colbert.

