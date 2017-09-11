IN MEMES: Fans rip Donald's Idols SA performance to shreds
He may have previously topped the charts and won over the hearts of female fans across the country but there was a shortage of love for I deserve hitmaker Donald Moatshe when he performed on Idols SA on Sunday.
Donald, who was previously a guest judge on the show this season and is a mentor for the show's contestants, returned to the competition to perform his latest single Raindrops with Tiwa Savage.
Sadly, many Idols fans were not impressed with his performance and took to social media to share their opinions.
Through hilarious jokes and memes, they mocked his talent and joked that any one of the top 10 contestants of the show may have done a better job.
I wonder what would be Randall's opinion about that Donald performance #Idolssa pic.twitter.com/BsdqPuNvao— BOOM-XHAKA-LACA (@Tsoli07) September 10, 2017
#IdolsSA Donald is such a bore pic.twitter.com/QfcaHZrjgO— Boi 😆 (@BoikanyoMalete) September 10, 2017
#IdolsSA my look during Donald's raindrops 😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/pspUHOZwPZ— PsalmistSiya (@MrWhite_Mhlambi) September 10, 2017
Can I have the USB link, Donald's Red Jacked must be deleted #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/boEYV1H6AG— Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) September 10, 2017
#IdolsSA— Timeline💮 (@SizakeleThemba1) September 10, 2017
Donald can't even sing his own song
1 2 3 yoknuka pic.twitter.com/G2gCmzNcxu
#IdolsSA— TJR Maketha (@TJRMakhetha) September 10, 2017
😂😂 Donald and Tiwa Savage were horrible
Everyone in the top ten is better than both of them combined. Someone fire Donald 😂😂
Donald's singing is at contestant level #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/19ZkwHowc1— faith (@_faithinlove_) September 10, 2017
#idolssa ...😂😂😂😂😂The way Donald is perfoming it's like he wants to secure the top 10 spot😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MmcqSRtMOU— pooshy (@poshtasty) September 10, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE