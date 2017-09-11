TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Fans rip Donald's Idols SA performance to shreds

11 September 2017 - 09:28 By TshisaLIVE
Donald was criticised for his performance on Idols SA on Sunday.
Donald was criticised for his performance on Idols SA on Sunday.
Image: Via Donald's Instagram

He may have previously topped the charts and won over the hearts of female fans across the country but there was a shortage of love for I deserve hitmaker Donald Moatshe when he performed on Idols SA on Sunday.

Donald, who was previously a guest judge on the show this season and is a mentor for the show's contestants, returned to the competition to perform his latest single Raindrops with Tiwa Savage.

Sadly, many Idols fans were not impressed with his performance and took to social media to share their opinions. 

Through hilarious jokes and memes, they mocked his talent and joked that any one of the top 10 contestants of the show may have done a better job.

