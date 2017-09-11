TshisaLIVE

Xolani Gwala off air due to a 'serious medical challenge'

11 September 2017 - 11:55 By TshisaLIVE
Radio personality Xolani Gwala dealing with serious medical challenge.
Image: Via 702 Twitter

It has been announced that popular 702 personality Xolani Gwala will be off air for several weeks to allow him space to deal with a "serious medical challenge".

Along with a press statement that was issued by the station, Xolani sent a voice note explaining the situation to his listeners, which was played on air and supplied to TshisaLIVE. 

"I would like to inform you that currently I am facing a medical challenge. The medical team is still examining the nature of this medical challenge and the process is underway. So when we are all clear about what it is, I'll come back and let you know what it is, but it is a serious medical challenge," he said on the voice note. 

Xolani thanked his fans for the continued support and asked for privacy during this time. 

"I have asked for time off from the station, so that I can address this issue and also deal with the treatment when necessary. I will appeal for privacy and your understanding on these matters. Other than that I certainly will be back as soon as everything is sorted out," he said.

702 station manager, Thabisile Mbete said the station that Xolani has the station's full support and wished him a speedy recovery.

“We completely support Xolani and his family’s request for time and space, and we know that 702 listeners will share our heartfelt wishes for his speedy recovery,” she said. 

The breakfast show will be hosted by Stephen Grootes until further notice.

